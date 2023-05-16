EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $8.90 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 564,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,271,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.62. 3,012,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,141,928. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.93 and a 200 day moving average of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $291.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

