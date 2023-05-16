EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Invests $229,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in ABB by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,360,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,912,000 after acquiring an additional 175,052 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ABB by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

ABB Price Performance

ABB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 680,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,916. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

