EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Makes New $638,000 Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 259,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,305. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,497,807.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,497,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $394,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,684,881. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.