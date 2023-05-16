EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG traded up $38.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,684.39. The company had a trading volume of 94,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,593.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,322.41. The stock has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,731.75.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.08.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

