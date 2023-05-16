EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $903,124. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingredion Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.14. 358,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.86. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.