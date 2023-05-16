EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 132,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.84. 5,480,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,010,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

