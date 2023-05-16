ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Shares Down 22.5%

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) shares dropped 22.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.48. Approximately 751,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,431,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECN shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark lowered ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.16.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$611.00 million, a PE ratio of 320.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

About ECN Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.