ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Shares Down 22.5%

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) shares dropped 22.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.48. Approximately 751,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,431,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECN shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark lowered ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.16.
ECN Capital Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$611.00 million, a PE ratio of 320.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
Featured Stories
- On Holdings Could Sprint Even Higher
- As China Wakes Up, Baidu Gets Noticed
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.