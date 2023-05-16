Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,952 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,168. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $179.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.63.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.