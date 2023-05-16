Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,948,000 after acquiring an additional 298,224 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,388,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 2,704,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,232,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ecopetrol Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. 420,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

