Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 6%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.41. 184,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,851,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $665.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 19,594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

