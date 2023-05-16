Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.08

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Eleco Stock Performance

Eleco stock opened at GBX 81.30 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.60 million, a PE ratio of 2,733.33 and a beta of 0.89. Eleco has a 1-year low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.90 ($1.16).

Get Eleco alerts:

Eleco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo; Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative building information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.