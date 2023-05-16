Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.08

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Eleco Stock Performance
Eleco stock opened at GBX 81.30 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.60 million, a PE ratio of 2,733.33 and a beta of 0.89. Eleco has a 1-year low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.90 ($1.16).
Eleco Company Profile
