Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.75 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELBM opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Electra Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELBM. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tamar Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.