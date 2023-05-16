Elequin Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,858 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $152.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $216.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.79% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.