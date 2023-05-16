Elequin Securities LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL)

Elequin Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 3rd quarter valued at $864,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,993,000.

Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

