Elequin Securities LLC Buys New Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,348,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 621,795 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 551,975 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

