Elequin Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,477 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 100.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $166.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $180.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

