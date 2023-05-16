Elequin Securities LLC Buys Shares of 44,243 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE MAC opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -170.00%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

