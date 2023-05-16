Elequin Securities LLC Invests $270,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 77,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

