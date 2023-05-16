Elequin Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Elequin Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,051 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAB. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,738,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $7,441,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $7,441,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $6,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 98.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 490,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAB opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

