Elequin Securities LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Elequin Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714,147 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,747,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 439,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 335.6% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 236,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 337,209 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

