Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,845 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.8% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. abrdn plc owned about 0.09% of Eli Lilly and worth $295,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,238,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LLY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.46. 813,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,998. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $445.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $412.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,651 shares of company stock valued at $411,034,331. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

