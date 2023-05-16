ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $28.02 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $28.02 million and approximately $3,143.45 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018445 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,098.34 or 1.00038255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.1110335 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $285.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.