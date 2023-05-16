Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Up 10.3% in April

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERJ traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

