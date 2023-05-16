Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EMA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB raised their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.58.

Emera Stock Down 1.1 %

Emera stock traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 207,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,917. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.12. Emera has a one year low of C$48.63 and a one year high of C$64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23.

Emera Company Profile

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.28%. On average, analysts expect that Emera will post 3.2657032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

