Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Lifted by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after acquiring an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,925,000 after acquiring an additional 212,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,698,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,071,000 after acquiring an additional 329,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 665,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,812. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average is $88.97.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

