Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 536.6 days.

Enagas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGF remained flat at $20.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. Enagas has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

About Enagas

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

