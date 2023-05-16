Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 536.6 days.

Enagas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGF remained flat at $20.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. Enagas has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

Get Enagas alerts:

About Enagas

(Get Rating)

Read More

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.