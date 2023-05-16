Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 536.6 days.
Enagas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGF remained flat at $20.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. Enagas has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $22.77.
About Enagas
