Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 949.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.13%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

