Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enochian Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 202.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enochian Biosciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENOB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. 152,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $62.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Enochian Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

