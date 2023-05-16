Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,364. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.01.

