Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EPOKY shares. Danske downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. DNB Markets downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,268. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

