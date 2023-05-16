Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Update

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Escalade Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ESCA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. 27,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,183. Escalade has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

ESCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Escalade in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Escalade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 1,369.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Further Reading

