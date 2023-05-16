Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Essentra Stock Down 1.1 %
ESNT stock opened at GBX 195.83 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 198.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 218.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £579.20 million, a PE ratio of -1,984.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 329.50 ($4.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.70) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.51) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Essentra Company Profile
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
