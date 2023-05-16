Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Essentra Stock Down 1.1 %

ESNT stock opened at GBX 195.83 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 198.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 218.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £579.20 million, a PE ratio of -1,984.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 329.50 ($4.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.70) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.51) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Essentra Company Profile

In other news, insider Paul J. Lester acquired 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £21,952 ($27,498.43). 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

