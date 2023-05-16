Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $201.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.45. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,510 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,492,000 after acquiring an additional 172,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

