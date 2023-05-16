Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE EVEX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. 21,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.50. EVE has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVE will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of EVE by 55.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVE in the first quarter worth $126,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVE in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVE by 240.5% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 60,526 shares in the last quarter.

About EVE

(Get Rating)

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.