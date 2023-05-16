EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Up 7.9% in April

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $145,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,062 shares in the company, valued at $13,307,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 7,611 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,913.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 939,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,510.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $145,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,307,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,028 shares of company stock worth $466,621. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. UBS Group AG increased its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

EverCommerce Stock Down 2.1 %

EverCommerce stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 46,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,206. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.25.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.