EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Up 7.9% in April

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $145,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,062 shares in the company, valued at $13,307,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 7,611 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,913.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 939,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,510.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $145,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,307,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,028 shares of company stock worth $466,621. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. UBS Group AG increased its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverCommerce Stock Down 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

EverCommerce stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 46,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,206. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.25.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

