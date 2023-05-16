Evercore ISI Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $35.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $27.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

