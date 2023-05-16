Evercore ISI Trims TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Target Price to $33.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. TPG has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -138.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

