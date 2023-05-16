Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. 13,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,928,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.