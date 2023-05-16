Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 294,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.3% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 332,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 115,426 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 509,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 75,912 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $432,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,394. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.