Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $546,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.14.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $6.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.47. The company had a trading volume of 505,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,122. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.