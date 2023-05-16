Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $715,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares worth $16,803,119. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,631,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,826,902. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $123.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.