Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, reaching $153.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,892. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.00.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

