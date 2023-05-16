Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.30. 61,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

