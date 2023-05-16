Everhart Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.49. 288,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

