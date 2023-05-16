Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Up 12.5% in April

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of EVOK opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.