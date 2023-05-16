Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 5%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) shares were down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 46,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 519,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $569.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 178.39%. The company had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 million. Research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares in the company, valued at $35,404,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,404,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $51,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 609,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,920,321 shares of company stock worth $16,135,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 1,052.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,192,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,487 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 92,184 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Evolus by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Evolus by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.