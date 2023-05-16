Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) & Viad (NYSE:VVI) Financial Comparison

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) and Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Exela Technologies and Viad, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Viad has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.62%. Given Viad’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

This table compares Exela Technologies and Viad’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.07 billion 3.66 -$415.58 million ($16.00) -0.19 Viad $1.21 billion 0.39 $23.22 million $0.55 41.49

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -38.58% N/A -43.26% Viad 2.76% 19.78% 1.52%

Volatility and Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viad beats Exela Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

