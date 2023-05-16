Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Short Interest Up 10.8% in April

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

In related news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,792 shares in the company, valued at $862,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,412,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,251,384.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $722,300. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

EXFY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. 471,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. Expensify has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.18% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

