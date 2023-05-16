Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 532.7 days.
Experian Stock Up 1.0 %
Experian stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003. Experian has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.
About Experian
