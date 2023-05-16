Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 532.7 days.

Experian Stock Up 1.0 %

Experian stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003. Experian has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

