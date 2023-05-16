Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Up 10.9% in April

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 847,900 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 764,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 847.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXETF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF remained flat at $5.36 during trading on Monday. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. Extendicare’s payout ratio is -185.01%.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

